AG Cameron to defend placing Marsy’s Law on November ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion to defend the placement of Marsy’s Law on the November ballot after the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of Marsy’s Law, which was passed overwhelmingly by Kentucky lawmakers.

Back in 2018, voters approved the measure but it was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court because of the way the question was worded.

Cameron says he will defend the right for Kentuckians to vote on the proposed constitutional amendment.

