A few stronger storms are possible tonight and Thursday

By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few stronger storms are possible this evening as a cold front moves closer into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A cold front will move closer into the mountains bringing more showers and storms this evening and Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale this evening and Thursday. Tonight we will see scattered storms with overnight lows near 70.

More widespread showers and storms arrive Thursday as that cold front moves closer. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60 to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast

By Friday we will start to see the showers and storms get out of here. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

High pressure moves in this weekend bringing drier and warmer weather back into the mountains. Highs will get back into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine both days with dry conditions.

Daily rain chances look to return for the new workweek. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s as well.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

