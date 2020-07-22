42 inmates at Manchester Federal Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday afternoon, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported a total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Manchester Federal Correctional Institution in Clay County.

The 42 total cases are part of 47 new cases in Clay County overall. The five staff members who tested positive are reported in their county of residence.

Cases were first identified at the facility late last week and officials at the Manchester FCI are working closely with both the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Clay County Health Department to ensure that care is taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 inside the facility.

Five other cases were confirmed Wednesday in Clay County.

