Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

The move marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday.

However, safety concerns are making stores rethink their plans for the holiday.

Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers could very well follow its lead.

Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man shot in Perry County, police looking for shooter

Updated: moments ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed that a man was shot on Millbrooke Lane off Highway 699 in Perry County.

National Politics

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

National

Rep. Matt Gaetz discusses Florida's COVID-19 surge, Congressional proposals

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

New details released on Hazard Independent Schools reopening plan

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
In-person orientations were announced with the option to attend virtually.

National

Facebook’s voting labels on candidate posts cause confusion

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it.

Latest News

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear holds Tuesday COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National

Senate panel approves Trump’s controversial Fed nominee

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Senate Banking Committee approved President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, on a party-line vote Tuesday.

National

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The officer darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

National

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Researchers found that the antibodies had a half-life of 73 days, which means that half of them would be gone after that much time.