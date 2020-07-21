Survey: Kentucky accent is 8th-most difficult for smart home devices to understand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hey, Alexa, which state’s accent is the hardest for you to understand?

The answer, according to new research just out, is Maine.

GearHungry, a gear site by guys for guys, surveyed 3,000 smart home users to find out how smart technology -- particularly Alexa and Siri -- understands a variety of accents across the country.

Just behind Maine was the Alaskan accent being the second-most difficult accent to decipher. The top 10 is below:

1. Mainer

2. Alaskan

3. Northwestern

4. New Mexican

5. Chicago

6. Ozark

7. Hoi Toider

8. Kentucky

9. Mississippi

10. Colorado

Click here to see the complete list.

