Surgeon returns to Pikeville to help keep the blood pumping at PMC

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Nancy Clark, MD, is a Pikeville native who ventured off to medical school before coming back to the mountains in 2017.

“It was just sort of a great reunion, coming back to Pikeville and being able to care for someone that was known to my family,” said Dr. Clark.

Dr. Clark is now an attending vascular surgeon at Pikeville Medical Center, working on patients’ veins and arteries.

“Cardiac surgeons take care of the heart and we take care of the arteries and veins peripheral to the heart,” said Dr. Clark.

From varicose veins to abdominal aortic aneurysm repairs, Dr. Clark said her department focuses on the “plumbing” of the body.

“Arteries are like pipes. And we all know what a clogged pipe is,” said Dr. Clark. “And a blockage is similar to having a clogged pipe. It’s like having rust in a pipe. Your artery develops cholesterol and plaque and the lumen is narrowed.”

Dr. Clark and her team use stents and other measures to keep patients healthy. One of the department’s focuses is Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAA).

“The aneurism is a weakening of the wall of the aorta. So, it’s like developing a bubble on the aorta. Like an inner tube in the tire is about to blow out,” said Dr. Clark.

Dr. Clark said the process is much simpler: A wire is inserted through the femoral artery and through the aneurysm. An endograft (a cloth tube supported by a metal stent) is crimped into a catheter and then led over the wire and placed below the kidneys. When the catheter is opened, the endograft stays and expands, realigning the aorta to open the blood flow and allow the aneurysm to break up over time.

“In the past, to fix that required a major surgery with a large incision and lots of complications,” said Dr. Clark. “But technology now is very advanced and we can do this usually with just two needle sticks in the groin.”

She said the technology and expertise available at PMC has proven itself useful to many patients who were told their issues were beyond repair by other facilities.

According to Dr. Clark, PMC is the only hospital in the region practicing the AAA procedure.

“This team has worked together now for some time. They’re really comfortable with the technology, with all the equipment. And in addition, we have the OR team in case we have to make an incision- sometimes we do. We have great anesthesia services. We have all the inventory that we need,” she said. “It takes all of those pieces and it’s a lot of coordination. It works very well for us.”

She said detecting and addressing aneurysms is the best way to stay ahead of things because most people never know they have an aneurysm until it is diagnosed in an unrelated medical visit. She said aneurysms can also be hereditary and anyone who has links in their family should stay aware and be tested at the age of 50.

