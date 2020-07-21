Advertisement

Stronger storms move in Wednesday

(WKYT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another cold front will approach us tomorrow bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We should remain on the drier side this evening. A few scattered showers and storms are possible along the KY/VA line and in the deep Cumberland Valley later this evening and possibly overnight.

Wednesday the Storm Prediction Center put a good portion of the mountains in a slight risk (2 out of 5) on the severe weather scale. This is something we will watch closely over the next several hours. Heavy rain and gusty winds look to be the main threat tomorrow. Another cold front will move into the mountains and provide us with more showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows near 70.

Extended Forecast

That cold front will continue to push out of here Thursday. The severe threat will diminish Thursday but we will hang onto the chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Highs look to cool down into the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Friday we will start to clear out and warm up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. We could see a few rain chances Friday but models are starting to show us mostly dry.

Those dry conditions continue into the weekend with highs rebound back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We should see mostly sunny skies both days.

