Advertisement

State police in Ohio, W.Va., and Ky. join initiative to spread awareness on Move Over law

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - State police in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky are shining a light on the Move Over law this week, all to help save lives. These states in our region are joining Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to educate drivers on their Move Over, Slow Down initiative.

“Across the state, since 2015, we’ve written over 23,000 citations when it comes to the Move Over law,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brice Nihiser.

This law, existing in all 50 states, requires drivers to move over and change lanes when they see a parked public safety vehicle on the side of the road with its lights on.

If a driver can't move over, because of traffic, they are supposed to slow down.

Nihiser says breaking this law hasn't just put a dent in people's pockets.

“There has been one fatality, since 2015, in addition to 49 other injuries on our officers and civilians,” Nihiser said.

It also puts people’s lives at risk.

“In a lot of these situations we’ll have a trooper at the vehicle and he’ll be out there doing his job and we’ll see someone strike his vehicle or the person he’s helping alongside the roadway. He gets hurt, the person he has pulled over gets hurt, and then possibly the person hitting them gets hurt, as well,” Nihiser said.

He says despite the white line, rumble strip, and roughly 4 feet between the cruiser and right lane, crashes continue to happen. This is simply because people are not either fully moving over to the other lane or they’re not slowing down.

“People may have this misconception that if you don’t see a state trooper standing near the white line, then you don’t have to get over. That doesn’t matter. Anytime you see a public safety vehicle with its lights activated, you have to either move over or slow down,” Nihiser said.

It’s something simple for drivers to remember, helping ensure the men and women in uniform go home at the end of the day.

“It’s not about the citation, it’s not about the fine. It’s basically that we need to be decent human beings to each other,” Nihiser said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man shot in Perry County, police looking for shooter

Updated: moments ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed that a man was shot on Millbrooke Lane off Highway 699 in Perry County.

News

New details released on Hazard Independent Schools reopening plan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
In-person orientations were announced with the option to attend virtually.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear holds Tuesday COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Stronger storms move in Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Another cold front will approach us tomorrow bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

State

Deputies: Ashland man attacks another with a sword

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
It was found that while the two were quarreling Charles D. Stafford had struck Charles E. Stafford in the head with a sword.

Latest News

State

UK releases detailed COVID-19 testing plan; all students coming to campus have to be tested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky on Tuesday released plans for testing up to 30,000 students for COVID-19 as part of its plan to restart in-class instruction on Aug. 17.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

State

North Fork Music Festival canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WYMT News
Tuesday officials with the North Fork Music Festival announced that the 2020 festival will be canceled.

State

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

State

Survey: Kentucky accent is 8th-most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 13 hours ago
GearHungry, a gear site by guys for guys, surveyed 3,000 smart home users to find out how smart technology -- particularly Alexa and Siri -- understands a variety of accents across the country.

Regional

Staff members in Southwest Virginia school district test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A post on the school district's Facebook page states the health department is involved and is notifying those who may have been in contact with those infected.