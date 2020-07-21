Staff members in Southwest Virginia school district test positive for COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southwest Virginia school system say some of their staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A post from Monday on the Lee County Schools Facebook page states the cases were found at Rose Hill Elementary School and the Lee County Career and Technical Center.

The post goes on to state that the health department is involved and is notifying those who may have been in contact with those infected.

School officials say they are taking all precautions to keep students and staff safe. In another post, officials announced a summer program that just started would be canceled out of an abundance of caution.

