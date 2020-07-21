Should another shutdown happen, it could cripple small businesses

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) -

Monday Governor Andy Beshear said if Kentuckians could not help slow the spread of COVID 19 some difficult decisions may have to be made.

For Shawn Thatcher, who owns two restaurants in Breathitt County, the thought of another shutdown is daunting.

”If he shuts us down again I don’t really look for much to survive as far as local restaurants go. I mean the McDonalds, KFC and Taco Bells, they’ll be here. But, our places, they’ll be gone, and I don’t just mean my place, I mean all the places, they’ll be gone,” said Thatcher.

Thatcher and his wife made the tough decision recently to close their North Fork Grille at the end of July.

This decision was made to save Thatchers Downtown from possibly falling too.

”As a community, we really need to step it up on supporting our local restaurants. Not just me, if you don’t like our food that’s okay there are plenty of restaurants here with great food,” said Thatcher.

For Thatcher, he hopes the Governor goes back to encouraging people to eat and shop locally.

“This is our livelihood. This is what we do for a living, me and my wife this is all we do we run this restaurant, and we were hoping to expand and have other restaurants then all this happened it kind of put some brakes on some things. We’re hoping that people get back to understanding that we’re not going to make it, and I’m not saying me. I’m saying we as our local restaurants here, we’re not going to make it.”

Thatcher knows that a lot of their business came on nights they had musical acts and even bike nights.

But, he says if people want to see those return, they have to support the business in the meantime.

”When this is all over if those people don’t start coming even if we don’t have a big music show or bike nights, we won’t be here six months from now when this is all over,” said Thatcher.

The closing of the North Fork Grille is planned to be temporary. In the meantime, some of the staff that was working there will be brought over to Thatchers Downtown and trained to work there.

