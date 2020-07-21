Advertisement

Should another shutdown happen, it could cripple small businesses

Locally owned restaurants fear the worst
By Will Puckett
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) -

Monday Governor Andy Beshear said if Kentuckians could not help slow the spread of COVID 19 some difficult decisions may have to be made.

For Shawn Thatcher, who owns two restaurants in Breathitt County, the thought of another shutdown is daunting.

”If he shuts us down again I don’t really look for much to survive as far as local restaurants go. I mean the McDonalds, KFC and Taco Bells, they’ll be here. But, our places, they’ll be gone, and I don’t just mean my place, I mean all the places, they’ll be gone,” said Thatcher.

Thatcher and his wife made the tough decision recently to close their North Fork Grille at the end of July.

This decision was made to save Thatchers Downtown from possibly falling too.

”As a community, we really need to step it up on supporting our local restaurants. Not just me, if you don’t like our food that’s okay there are plenty of restaurants here with great food,” said Thatcher.

For Thatcher, he hopes the Governor goes back to encouraging people to eat and shop locally.

“This is our livelihood. This is what we do for a living, me and my wife this is all we do we run this restaurant, and we were hoping to expand and have other restaurants then all this happened it kind of put some brakes on some things. We’re hoping that people get back to understanding that we’re not going to make it, and I’m not saying me. I’m saying we as our local restaurants here, we’re not going to make it.”

Thatcher knows that a lot of their business came on nights they had musical acts and even bike nights.

But, he says if people want to see those return, they have to support the business in the meantime.

”When this is all over if those people don’t start coming even if we don’t have a big music show or bike nights, we won’t be here six months from now when this is all over,” said Thatcher.

The closing of the North Fork Grille is planned to be temporary. In the meantime, some of the staff that was working there will be brought over to Thatchers Downtown and trained to work there.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Seven Cracker Barrel employees test positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Another phase: Bars reopen in Kentucky, restaurants move to 50 percent capacity

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Bars in Kentucky are beginning to reopen in Kentucky. Restaurants move to 50 percent capacity.

Food

’This is a scrappy business already’; Brewery gets creative to get through shutdown

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Brewery uses its 'scrappy' roots to get through quarantine.

Food

Kentucky restaurants weigh cost of reopening, some use 33 percent to prepare for full capacity

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Shepherd hopes that some good can come out of this, not just for Shep's but for Corbin too.

Latest News

Food

Wendy's undergoing temporary supply shortages

Updated: May. 2, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT
|
By WYMT News Staff
Due to beef companies not producing at a normal rate, Wendy's will not have select menu options for the time being.

Food

Food safety tips for the holidays

Updated: Nov. 21, 2019 at 12:36 PM EST
|
By Katey Cook
The holidays are near, and that means parties, family dinners, and seasonal gatherings centered around eating food.

Food

KFC partners with Beyond Meat

Updated: Aug. 26, 2019 at 2:01 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
It's finger-lickin' fake chicken.

Food

UK fans enjoy Kansas City BBQ while waiting for Friday night's game

Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By WYMT News Staff
Wildcats fans are enjoying the sights and sounds of Kansas City while waiting for Friday night's matchup with Houston.

Food

Perry County restaurant goes smoke-free

Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 at 12:57 PM EST
|
By Will Puckett
Circle T opened in 1957.

Food

Krispy Kreme to introduce coffee glazed donuts for National Coffee Day

Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 at 7:54 AM EDT
|
By WYMT News Staff
Krispy Kreme made the announcement with a video posted to their youtube account.