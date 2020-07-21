Advertisement

Shelby Valley freshman QB Russ Osborne shows off during stellar summer

By Willie Hope
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Russ Osborne burst onto the national scene last year, winning the Future 4 QB Showcase in the summer and following it up with a standout eighth-grade season for Shelby Valley Middle School.

“Really you just gotta go out there and have fun,” Osborne said. “You don’t need to really stress over it.”

This summer, Osborne has participated in a number of QB camps, including finishing in sixth place at the 2020 Future 4 QB Showcase. During his stops, Osborne has been able to learn from some of the best in the business.

“The camp I went to in Atlanta, you had coaches that had coached like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields,” Osborne said of his coaches. “Just learning from them really helps my game and helps me pick up what I need for this high school level to transition from middle school to high school.”

That transition isn’t an easy one for any player, even one who’s turned heads as Osborne has early. The Shelby Valley freshman is learning to adjust.

“Really I just gotta come up here. I gotta use my mind a little bit more cause the guys are obviously gonna be older, faster, stronger,” Osborne explained. “Gonna be a lot of pressure being a freshman you know, to come out and play high school football, but I just gotta play, not think.”

Now back home in Shelby Valley preparing for the possibility of a 2020 season, the young QB hopes to keep his momentum going this season.

“Really you just gotta come in here - we get in here at 6 a.m., lift, throw with our coaches, and then we come out and throw. These two-a-days really help us,” Osborne said.

