Scattered storms today, unsettled weather for much of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It ended up being a pretty stormy evening on Monday for a lot of the region. Those much-needed rain chances will pick up even more later this week.

Today and Tonight

The models are torn on the forecast for later today. Let’s start with what I’m reasonably sure about. We’ll start out in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning with patchy dense fog, giving way to sun and clouds. This afternoon, highs will climb back into the low 90s with the heat index making it feel more like the mid to upper 90s, so basically a carbon copy of Monday in that regard. Now, for the uncertain part. Showers and storms are likely to pop up in the heat of the day, similar to yesterday. I’m just not sure if it will be as widespread in coverage as it was yesterday. The models are split on that.

We are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather again today, so just to play it safe, keep that WYMT weather app or a weather radio handy just in case we do have a repeat of yesterday’s storms.

Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight and dry out. Lows will drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

Our rain chances pick up Wednesday and Thursday as the cold front rumbles into the mountains. They may even linger through the end of the workweek. We will see more clouds too. I expect skies to be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, mainly cloudy on Thursday and then some sunshine will try to work back in with those clouds on Friday. Keep your rain gear handy. Highs will top out in the upper 80s on Wednesday, but may stay in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday, depending on cloud coverage and rain chances. Lows all three nights will drop to around 70.

The good news? The weekend looks mainly dry and sunny for the moment. Highs climb back close to 90.

