North Fork Music Festival canceled

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, officials with the North Fork Music Festival announced that the 2020 festival is canceled.

They said the event was no longer possible after the governor’s announcement last night, “As many of you have probably realized, the governor’s announcement last night pertaining to gatherings being no more than 10, means that we will not be able to have the North Fork Music Festival.”

They hope all the bands perform at the North Fork Oktoberfest instead, so this is more of a rescheduling than a cancellation.

Important Announcement: As many of you have probably realized, the governor's announcement last night pertaining to... Posted by North Fork Music Festival on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.