New details released on Hazard Independent Schools reopening plan

In-person orientations were announced with the option to attend virtually.
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The back to school date is quickly approaching and with the state continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, school districts form a plan for reopening this fall.

Hazard Independent Schools hosted a Facebook live to discuss new details of their plan.

Parents can choose between in-person instruction or a virtual instruction model for their children.

Sondra Combs, the superintendent, says safety is a top priority.

“The education of our students in this community is laid upon us and we take that very seriously and we want them to have the best education they can get,” said Combs. “Our whole mission at Hazard Independent Schools is to offer a high-quality education that will prepare students to be successful in the future.”

Principals of the elementary, middle and high school explain the details about their specific plans to keep children safe.

Dan Howard, Roy G. Eversole Elementary Principal, says there are several new safety measures in place.

“Instead of the students being in the hallways the teachers will rotate and the students will stay in their class,” said Eversole. “We will rotate the days so each class throughout the week gets to use the playground, gym, blacktop area above the playground or the grassy area with the picnic tables out by the school. So they will have recess because it is recommended for them to get outside. "

With social distancing markers and face masks required unless students are at their desks with a six-foot distance.

Happy Mobelini, Hazard High School Principal, says things are a little different at the high school level.

“When your kid sits in a seat pretty much that’s the only seat they sent in the whole day. Nobody else will ever sit in that seat,” said Mobelini. “We’ve got it down to the minute things like what bathrooms everybody will use. The freshman will use the bathrooms by the gym. The seniors will use the bathrooms in the gym. The sophomores will use the bathrooms in the cafeteria in the juniors will use the bathrooms in the forum.”

We have some of the tentative orientation dates listed below. You can check the school’s Facebook pages and website for updates.

Orientation Dates-

Roy G. Eversole:

Kindergarten- August 17th

1st grade- August 18th

2nd grade- August 19th

3rd grade- August 20th

4th grade- August 21st

Hazard Middle School:

5th grade- August 10th

6th grade- August 11th

7th grade- August 12th

8th grade- August 13th

