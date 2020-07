HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Danielle Prater is WYMT’s Mountain Student Achiever.

Danielle Prater is a 2020 graduate of Phelps High School where she earned a 4.0 GPA.

Danielle was the FBLA president and State Class 1A Cross County Qualifier.

She was also on the 60th All District Baskeball Team.

