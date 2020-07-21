Mayor says people not wearing masks could influence Ky. city’s decision to cancel activities
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stanton Mayor Dale Allen says the city could soon decide to cancel some activities due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
According to a Facebook post, the splash park, Music in the Park, ballfields, and basketball courts are open, but with the spike in cases, the city might be forced to cancel them for safety reasons.
In the post, Mayor Allen says people not wearing masks, like they have been asked to, could influence the decision.
The mayor says the city will make a decision in the next couple of days.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.