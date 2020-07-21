Advertisement

Mayor says people not wearing masks could influence Ky. city’s decision to cancel activities

Stanton Mayor Dale Allen says the city could soon decide to cancel some activities due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Stanton Mayor Dale Allen says the city could soon decide to cancel some activities due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.(WCTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stanton Mayor Dale Allen says the city could soon decide to cancel some activities due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Love Thy Neighbor, Wear a Mask: Lexington priest’s billboard message

According to a Facebook post, the splash park, Music in the Park, ballfields, and basketball courts are open, but with the spike in cases, the city might be forced to cancel them for safety reasons.

In the post, Mayor Allen says people not wearing masks, like they have been asked to, could influence the decision.

The mayor says the city will make a decision in the next couple of days.

Due to the spike of COVID in Powell County, we are considering cancelling some activities. People are not wearing the...

Posted by City of Stanton on Monday, July 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New details released on Hazard Independent Schools reopening plan

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
In-person orientations were announced with the option to attend virtually.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear holds Tuesday COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Stronger storms move in Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Another cold front will approach us tomorrow bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

State

Deputies: Ashland man attacks another with a sword

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
It was found that while the two were quarreling Charles D. Stafford had struck Charles E. Stafford in the head with a sword.

State

UK releases detailed COVID-19 testing plan; all students coming to campus have to be tested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky on Tuesday released plans for testing up to 30,000 students for COVID-19 as part of its plan to restart in-class instruction on Aug. 17.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

State

North Fork Music Festival canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WYMT News
Tuesday officials with the North Fork Music Festival announced that the 2020 festival will be canceled.

State

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

State

Survey: Kentucky accent is 8th-most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 13 hours ago
GearHungry, a gear site by guys for guys, surveyed 3,000 smart home users to find out how smart technology -- particularly Alexa and Siri -- understands a variety of accents across the country.

Regional

Staff members in Southwest Virginia school district test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A post on the school district's Facebook page states the health department is involved and is notifying those who may have been in contact with those infected.

Forecast

Scattered storms today, unsettled weather for much of the week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It ended up being a pretty stormy evening on Monday for a lot of the region. Those much-needed rain chances will pick up even more later this week.