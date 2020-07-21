Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect in Perry County shooting arrested

By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says that 57-year-old Jessie Caudill was arrested in connection to a shooting in Perry County.

Caudill was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Charlene Lane in Slemp and charged with attempted murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed that a man was shot on Millbrooke Lane off Highway 699 in Perry County earlier Tuesday morning.

He says there was a verbal argument between Caudill and the man before Caudill shot him, witnesses say they do not know what Caudill was going to do when he pulled the gun.

“They found one shell casing in the road here, yea it was scary,” said Veronica Baker, who lives in the area. “I thought he was going to shoot me at first and I thought he probably shot my sister. It was scary, we had six kids in the house at the time and we just asked him to leave children and we don’t need that down here.”

We do not know the victim’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.

