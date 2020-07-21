Man sent to the hospital following incident on train tracks

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was taken to the hospital after officials found him injured on some train tracks in Perry County.

Dispatchers tell WYMT the incident happened sometime between 11 and 11:30 Monday night on Glowmar Stormking Road.

First responders found the man, who was not identified, on the tracks after a train went through, but officials could not confirm whether he was hit by the train or not.

He was taken to Hazard ARH. We do not know his condition at this time.

