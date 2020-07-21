Advertisement

Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus updates on Tuesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported six new cases. Tuesday’s cases include one pediatric case under the age of 18, a 30-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman from Perry County. There is one pediatric case under the age of 18 and a 37-year-old man from Knott County. There is also one pediatric case under the age of 18 in Letcher County. KRDHD reported 43 recovered cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the county total to 170. There are 69 active cases in Bell County and 101 have recovered. Four are in the hospital.

Judge Executive Dan Mosely reported four new cases in Harlan County. This brings the county’s total to 147. 93 cases are active in Harlan County. Five of those 93 people are in the hospital. Three of the four cases are connected to other active cases. The new cases include a 15-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, a 67-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported three new cases and two recovered cases in Clay County. There is one new case in Jackson County. CVDHD also said they do not have approval to release information about cases at Manchester Federal Correctional Institution (FCI). FCI staff who are positive are being reported as cases in their county they live in.

The Laurel County Health Department reported seven new cases and one of Tuesday’s cases is in the hospital, but COVID-19 is not the primary cause of the hospitalization. Two previously reported cases are now in the hospital, one of which is a pediatric patient under the age of five. Tuesday’s cases include a 39-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 43-year-old man and a 33-year-old man.

The Knox County Health Department reported four new cases, one of those being a child, on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 155.

