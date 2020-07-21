Kentucky’s COVID-19 postivity rate is nearing WHO threshold for reopening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky COVID-19 cases are way up, but so is testing. So, how are we to know if we’re really seeing a spike?

Governor Andy Beshear has said Kentuckians could face “dire days ahead without renewed efforts by everyone to rein in the virus’ spread.”

He’s saying this because of our case count, but also because our positivity rate is on the rise. The World Health Organization believes states should have a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks before reopening.

In late June, when Kentucky started reopening, we had a really low rate, less than 2 and a half percent.

The latest official state rate is 4.69%, but the Johns Hopkins updated numbers show Kentucky now has a positivity rate of 5.37% on Monday.

It’s likely the governor will scale back reopening plans if his numbers match Johns Hopkins research.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.