Kentucky health departments use education over citations to enforce mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With cases climbing, some Kentuckians are hopeful a mandate to wear masks will prevent coronavirus from becoming uncontrollable.

Enforcement is largely up to local health departments inspecting businesses.

The Louisville Department of Public Health & Wellness said compliance is dependent on not only business owners but customers, too.

If a place is not properly taking precautions, someone may call in a complaint for them to look into.

The department said it’s received about 200 calls in the first week after the mask mandate was put in place and an additional 50 over the weekend. Most are related to masks and social distancing.

"We have a wide spectrum of cases," Nick Hart, a Louisville Environmental Health Manager, said. "We certainly do get our fair share of bars and restaurants. I think one I was talking to my supervisor about right now was a yard sale."

So, what does enforcement look like if someone makes a complaint?

For those in the North Central District Health Department -- comprised of Henry, Spencer, Trimble and Shelby counties -- right now, the focus is on education rather than citations that could lead to fines and closures.

"We currently have not had to go beyond verbal warnings to make sure the establishment will get within their compliance," Tony Millet, a NCDHD Environmental Health Supervisor, said.

No citations have yet to be issued either in Oldham County or Louisville.

"We do have the ability to issue a citation, but we mainly stick to those corrective orders," Hart said. "We want to help individuals within our community to understand what is required of them and how to best achieve that."

All said the actions are to make sure businesses remain open and people stay healthy.

"What you're doing while wearing a mask is protecting everyone around you," Millet said. "In turn, they're protecting you from them."

Louisville health officials said businesses have been largely cooperative with them. Millet noted some have pushed back on enforcement in his district, but he is working to get them up to compliance.

In a discussion between Bullitt County municipal leaders Monday, a farmers market operator said she was concerned about what to do when customers don't comply.

“If someone is adamantly saying they can’t comply, and you’re going to ask them to leave if they don’t, that is trespassing,” Andrea Renfrow, the Bullitt County Public Health Director, suggested.

Renfro said it would be wise to check with a city attorney but at that point, it would become a law enforcement issue.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.