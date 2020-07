HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hillside Theater in Hazard said in a Facebook post Monday that the theater will close until further notice.

The theater opened back up July 3rd after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When they opened back up, movie times were staggered to try to limit crowds and the theaters could only operate at 50 percent capacity.

