Hazard Community and Technical College holds drive in registration

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, cars pulled into Hazard Community and Technical College for a different kind of class registration.

“Well at HCTC were trying to find creative and innovative ways to keep our employees and our students safe,” said HCTC President and CEO, Jennifer Lindon.

However, class registration is not the only service offered at the event, financial aid, admissions and advising all ready to help.

“So you come up you come to a point and we kind of triage, if you will and we ask you a couple of questions and determine what tent you need to go to,” added Lindon.

Not only does the drive-in registration keep everyone safe, but it also offers these services to students without internet access.

“We have many students who do not have internet access. So this drive-in registration is a good option for them, while students can still call and register online and register remotely,” said Lindon.

The students are happy to be back on campus with extra safety precautions.

”It shows that they’re very watchful and a lot more caring and it’s very appreciated that they go the extra step to make sure everything is safe,” added HCTC student, Christopher Roberts.

The drive-in registration also reunited teachers and students for the first time in months.

“its good to see them face to face with masks but it’s just so wonderful to see them on campus and we welcome all of our students back in the fall,” added Lindon.

HCTC will hold another drive-in registration at the Lees Campus in Jackson, on July 22-23 from 2-6 p.m.

