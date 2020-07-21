Advertisement

Hazard Community and Technical College holds drive in registration

Class registration is not the only service offered at the event, financial aid, admissions and advising all ready to help.
By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, cars pulled into Hazard Community and Technical College for a different kind of class registration.

“Well at HCTC were trying to find creative and innovative ways to keep our employees and our students safe,” said HCTC President and CEO, Jennifer Lindon.

However, class registration is not the only service offered at the event, financial aid, admissions and advising all ready to help.

“So you come up you come to a point and we kind of triage, if you will and we ask you a couple of questions and determine what tent you need to go to,” added Lindon.

Not only does the drive-in registration keep everyone safe, but it also offers these services to students without internet access.

“We have many students who do not have internet access. So this drive-in registration is a good option for them, while students can still call and register online and register remotely,” said Lindon.

The students are happy to be back on campus with extra safety precautions.

”It shows that they’re very watchful and a lot more caring and it’s very appreciated that they go the extra step to make sure everything is safe,” added HCTC student, Christopher Roberts.

The drive-in registration also reunited teachers and students for the first time in months.

“its good to see them face to face with masks but it’s just so wonderful to see them on campus and we welcome all of our students back in the fall,” added Lindon.

HCTC will hold another drive-in registration at the Lees Campus in Jackson, on July 22-23 from 2-6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Wise County school system announces back to school plan

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Officials announced the plan on their district Facebook page on Tuesday

News

Kentucky State Police launch fundraiser for Special Olympics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Kentucky State Police invites the public to help “Cover the Cruiser” during the last week of July to support of Special Olympics Kentucky.

Regional

VDH: 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Southwest Virginia border counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia as of Wednesday is 80,393.

State

Kentucky plans virtual town hall on reopening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kentucky education officials plan to hold a virtual town hall on reopening schools.

Regional

Undercover investigation leads to arrests in LaFollette drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials said during the investigation, several undercover buys of suspected heroin were purchased from the home.

Latest News

National

Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami warning canceled

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

National

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal areas

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Patrick Enslow
A tsunami warning has been issued for a region of Alaska.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Approaching front brings chances for severe storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. The entire region is under a risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

News

Knox County baby comes home after 620 days in the hospital 11 P.M.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

WYMT Weather Team holds virtual weather spotter class

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Suspect in Perry County shooting arrested

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11