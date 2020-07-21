Deputies: Ashland man attacks another with a sword

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, officers with the Ashland Police Department were sent to Woodland Avenue after hearing about an ongoing assault.

An off-duty officer stopped the fighting before the police department arrived.

The two fighting were identified as Charles E. Stafford and Charles D. Stafford.

Officers said the two were arguing and then turned violent when Charles D. Stafford attacked Charles E. Stafford in the head with a sword.

While running from the scene, Charles D. Stafford hit an unoccupied vehicle with his.

He was later located, arrested, and charged with first-degree assault and the failure to notify the owner of the unattended vehicle with damage.

Charles E. was taken to KDMC for the injury to the head caused by the sword.

Officers said he is currently in a stable condition.

