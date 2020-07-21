As NTI goes back into homes, agencies offer school share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With in-person classes out of the picture for now, many JCPS parents are scrambling to figure out how to work and provide their kids with non-traditional instruction help.

Hiring a nanny to help with NTI and child care sounds great to most parents, but it is not financially realistic for most.

Now, some placement agencies are changing how they do business, offering what they’re calling school share plans to make it more affordable. Ads on Facebook or apps like Nextdoor read, “Sitter for kids during NTI.” They are ads parents thought they’d never write, but now they need some extra help.

Louisville mom and Nanny Pair owner Melissa Gillespie said a few weeks ago that her phone started ringing non-stop, a sound that brought joy to her ears.

“During the pandemic, we were so scared we thought we might have to close our doors just like every other small business here in Louisville,” Gillespie said.

Back in March, as people started quarantining, they didn’t need her nannies as much. But when NTI returned for the fall, she came up with a plan.

“We created what we call a school nanny or a school share,” she said.

A nanny already vetted, like Reign Erikson, is ready to help multiple families dive into NTI. Her first assignment?

“I’ll be getting everything figured out with what JCPS is going to implement curriculum-wise,” Erikson said.

While child care from someone like Erikson normally would cost a family $600 a week, a school share cost could be as low as $200 a week per family, with multiple families taking part. Those families may possibly be relatives, friends, or neighbors who likely already have been seeing each other during the pandemic.

“Probably for a lot of these parents that we will be helping out, it will be the first time that they are going to be able to actually just do their work at home,” Erikson said.

From one parent to many others, Gillespie said she wants to help parents who don’t know where to turn.

“I’m just like, ‘Guys, what do you need? Tell me and I’ll help you,’” Gillespie said. “I do not want professional child care to not be in your realm of possibilities just because of financial costs.”

Since her nannies are taking on more work, Gillespie said she cut back on agency fees to be able to pay them more.

