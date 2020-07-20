Two arrested in Leslie County on drug charges

WOOTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Leslie County man and woman were arrested Friday on drug charges.

44-year-old Kelly Couch of Smilax and 43-year-old Regina Peters of Smilax were driving a GMC pickup on Highway 699 when they were stopped for traffic violations.

An officer with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 said he found that Couch was driving under the influence. The deputy also found marijuana and cocaine in the truck.

Couch was charged with a first-degree DUI and first and third-degree trafficking/possession of drugs.

Peters was charged with first and third-degree trafficking/possession of drugs.

They are currently being held at the Leslie Count Detention Center.

