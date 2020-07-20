Advertisement

Hot and humid conditions continue, strong storms possible this afternoon

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re starting the new week much like we left the old one. There may be some brief relief in store for us in a couple of days, if you can call it that.

Today and Tonight

I know the forecast in the summertime is always pretty similar, especially when we get into July and August, but I feel like I’m repeating myself every day. I will do my best to change it up a little bit for you each day.

It will be a foggy Monday morning drive for folks heading to work, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going early. Other than that, we’re sunny for the bulk of the morning, before we add a few more clouds in along with some scattered chances for showers and storms as we get into the heat of the day this afternoon. We are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center, so some of those storms could be on the stronger side.

Highs will top out in the low 90s.

Tonight, chances for rain will linger early before skies clear out. We’ll drop down into the low 70s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday is basically a carbon copy of Monday, with highs a touch cooler. We’ll still be right around 90, so not that much cooler. There is another marginal risk for storms tomorrow too. We’ll be keeping an eye on those afternoon storm chances.

Wednesday, a new system is brewing. Right now, we’re trying to pin down if it’s going to be here during the day or overnight going into Thursday. Right now, Thursday looks to be the soggiest day of the two. Temperatures should still be close to 90 on Wednesday, before dropping into, are you ready for this ... the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Hey, it’s the little things, right?

Stay cool and dry!

