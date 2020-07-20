Advertisement

Southwest Virginia clinic temporarily closes two locations due to COVID-19 concerns

(KY3)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two health clinics in Southwest Virginia are shut down right now, due to the coronavirus.

Officials with Stone Mountain Health Services, based out of Lee County, announced on their Facebook page Sunday night the Buchanan County locations in Vansant and Hurley are closed until August 3rd.

In the post, officials say a staff member at the Thompson Family Health Center in Vansant tested positive for the virus. Another staff member who was potentially exposed to the virus traveled from that location to the Hurley Family Health Center.

Stone Mountain Health Services has clinics in Lee, Wise, Buchanan and Dickenson counties.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

