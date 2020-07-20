Somerset company hosting drive-thru job fair

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - ResourceMFG in Somerset, Kentucky is currently hiring.

The company based out of Pulaski County is looking to hire about 30 employees immediately but says they could have a need for even more.

Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. the company will host a drive-thru job fair at 823 South Hwy. 27, Suite 1. Applicants are asked to stay in their cars. Recruiters will walk job seekers through the entire application process in a “no-contact” environment.

ResourceMFG has multiple positions and shifts available. Some positions include manufacturing and assembly line type jobs.

