Showers and storms stick around, hot temperatures continue

(WSAZ)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will move in and hang out for a few days providing us with some showers and storms.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A few strong storms are possible this evening as a cold front hangs around the mountains. We are in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this evening. The main threats will be heavy rain and lots of lightning. The damaging wind threat is low. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll see the storms move out of here by the time the sun sets.

Tuesday we will see that same cold front stick around providing more showers and storms. We will hang onto that marginal risk as well. Tuesday will be a lot like today with that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and highs near 90. Showers and storms will start popping up in the heat of the day and could be on the stronger side at times.

Extended Forecast

The chance for showers and storms continues Wednesday with highs near 90 once again. That chance for rain will increase Thursday as that cold front tries to move out of the mountains. Mostly cloudy skies return Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered rain chances continue Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The 90s return for the weekend with a few clouds here and there. Right now the weekend looks mostly dry. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

Keep the WYMT Weather App handy in case some of the storms this week become on the strong to severe side!

