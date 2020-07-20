Senator Max Wise released from quarantine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Max Wise of Campbellsville was released from quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced the release Sunday.

The senator stated, “I would also like to express my gratitude to every person who reached out to my family and me in prayer and support of a full recovery. I am fortunate only to have experienced mild symptoms throughout my diagnosis. I do not take this for granted, as I know there are so many others who have not been as fortunate. I ask that we keep those individuals and their families in our thoughts and prayers.”

Please see my statement below on being released from quarantine. Thanks everyone. Posted by State Senator Max Wise on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.