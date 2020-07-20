Rev. Charles Wilcox dies at age 92

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well known Perry County minister died Friday at Hazard ARH.

92-year-old Charles Wilcox came to Hazard in 1964 and was a missionary with the Three Forks Baptist Association.

Wilcox was Hazard ARH’s chaplain for more than 25 years.

He was also an interim pastor and filled-in for many local Baptist churches through the years.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. The funeral will follow directly after. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Hazard First Baptist Church Facebook page.

The Interment will be held at the Resthaven Cemetery located at Jeff, Kentucky.

