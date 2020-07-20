Pike County woman celebrates 100th birthday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Geraldean Branham is celebrating 100 years of life. But the Pike County woman, who lives in the Presbyterian Homes Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility, said the day was “no big deal.”

However, her family and friends disagreed. And, though they were unable to celebrate with her as they wanted because of COVID-19 restrictions, they were able to do a little drive-by.

“I’ll tell you. She’s an amazing woman. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone as inquisitive and knowledgeable in my life,” said Executive Director Jessica Thacker. “It’s not every day that you have a resident turn 100, so we wanted to do something special.”

A parade, led by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pikeville Police Department and Pikeville Fire Department, made its way through the parking area of the assisted living facility Monday. People screamed well-wishes to Branham and sang the “Happy Birthday” song as they drove by.

“I don’t know what to say. I’d like to thank them. It’s amazing and unbelievable, really,” said Branham.

The parade was a surprise to Branham, who says she was overwhelmed by the community response. She also used the time to share some advice on how to make your years, however many you get, worth remembering.

”Get you a book and keep your log. Then eat your greens.,” said Branham. “Put the cigarettes away and eat plenty of fresh fruit. Go to bed early and get up early.”

She said those secrets have helped her make it through the last century, adding that she has seen her share of growth in her lifetime.

“The City of Pikeville has changed considerably,” she said. “And a lot of people are due a lot of credit. Let’s just hope everybody works to keep it moving.”

She said the growth will continue- for the city and the people who live there- if people work to make it happen.

“You’ve got a long way to go. Seriously. And you’ll never know where you’ll be,” she said. “You don’t know what happens tomorrow. I guess that’s what kept me moving.”

