Man’s body found in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man’s body was found Sunday in Ashland.

Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond tells WSAZ the body was found in a wooded area near the U.S. 23 viaduct and Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

Hammond says the man was in his 50′s, but is not releasing a name at this time.

Ashland Police are investigating, but foul play is not suspected.

The body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.