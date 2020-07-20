Advertisement

Man who inspired ‘White Boy Rick’ released from custody

This undated photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Richard Wershe Jr.
This undated photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Richard Wershe Jr.(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an FBI informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” was released from custody Monday in Florida, his first steps of freedom since he was a teenager.

Richard Wershe Jr. was discharged from a residential work-release program in Kissimmee, Florida, the state's Department of Corrections said.

Wershe, 51, covered his head and got into a car headed to Michigan, WDIV-TV reported.

In 2017, he was released in Michigan after roughly 30 years in prison for a cocaine conviction but was sent to Florida to serve a sentence for a car theft scheme there. Wershe has been in a halfway house recently.

Wershe's story was the basis of the 2018 film "White Boy Rick," starring Matthew McConaughey and with Richie Merritt in the title role.

The title referred to Wershe's nickname in his younger days, a moniker he dislikes. He will be on parole for another year in Michigan.

“He’s anxious to get home,” Wershe’s attorney, Ralph Musilli, said. “His head is in a good place. He has a good support group here, and he is finally ready get back into the real world.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

News

UK grad Lyndsey Gough going home after long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and a sports reporter and anchor at our sister station WTOC in Savannah, Ga., was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National

Dog makes 57-mile journey to old home

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
A dog found its way to her family's old home, one they haven't lived in for nearly two years.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National Politics

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

State

Two arrested in Leslie County on drug charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
The officer stopped them for a traffic violation and found marijuana and cocaine in the truck.

News

Local infectious disease doctor talks about spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 979 new cases.