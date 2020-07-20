Advertisement

Local infectious disease doctor talks about spike in COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 979 new cases.
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The state of Kentucky, like many other states, continues to see spikes in COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 979 new cases. The largest single-day increase the state has seen as of that day.

Fadi Al Akhrass, Pikeville Medical Center Director for Infectious Diseases, says to him these numbers are alarming.

“I cannot stress enough how concerned I am so this is probably the first time I will say that,” said Akhrass. “We can say clearly that COVID-19 is sweeping the whole country. So the numbers are on the rise we have skyrocketing numbers and a surge at this point.”

Akhrass says he personally sees how the virus can impact all ages.

“That’s why we are emphasizing and pushing for one message we need hand hygiene, social distancing, and masking,” said Akhrass. “10 cases in the hospital and I cannot stress enough that young people are paying the price for that. I have a 20-year-old male, a 26-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 31-year-old female so all of these are very sick because of COVID-19.”

He also adds that as a state we have taken on the pandemic as best as we can but taking all precautions to protect yourself, as well as others, is crucial.

“I think we are probably one of the best states in the way we are dealing with COVID-19. We took it seriously from day one,” said Akhrass. “This is a serious illness. COVID-19 is a story and a big deal and you need to take it seriously and do your part. You may not be hurt by the COVID-19 but you may hurt someone else.”

Thirty cases on Sunday were from children five-years-old or younger.

