Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new coronavirus cases Monday.

Letcher County Public Schools also had an employee who tested positive.

They posted on Facebook saying they are currently taking precautions such as notifying anyone that was exposed, disinfecting, and taking the proper screening procedures.

Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts also commented stating, “Student and staff safety is our priority and we will be proactive in following the guidelines set by KDE, the CDC, and the Department of Public Health.”

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 23 new cases. Perry County has 15 new cases Monday with four of those being children under the age of 18. There is also one new case in Owsley County, one new pediatric case in Leslie County, two new cases in Knott County including a pediatric case and a 45-year-old man, and four new cases in Letcher County.

KRDHD officials also confirmed 38 COVID-19 cases are tied to Hazard High School football team. Of the 38 cases, there are 18 students, three coaches, and 17 positive contacts.

KRDHD also reported that a person at the Whitesburg Food City deli tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials say if you visited the deli between July 15 to July 17 you may have been exposed. They say to monitor for symptoms. We reached out to Food City for a comment but have not heard back.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed five new cases in Clay County and 12 recovered cases. Jackson County has one new case and three probable cases. In Rockcastle County, health department officials say there are three new cases, one probable and three recovered.

The Bell County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county total to 162. There are 66 active cases in Bell County and 96 have recovered. Four are currently in the hospital.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 26 new cases from Saturday through Monday. Health department officials reported eight new cases Saturday and Sunday. Monday they are reporting 10 new cases, one of which is in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 151. Three of the positive cases are children.

The Pike County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 162. 40 cases are active, three have died, and 119 have recovered. Three people are currently in the hospital.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosely reported 14 new cases bringing the county’s total to 143. 96 cases are active and two of those are in the hospital. More than 350 people are in quarantine. Mosley says 65 percent of the active cases come from the Dayhoit, Tremont, Wallins, and Coldiron communities.

WYMT also learned that an employee at the KFC in Harlan tested positive. We reached out to KFC and a spokesperson for KFC sent us this statement:

An employee at this restaurant reported to have a confirmed case of COVID-19. The restaurant closed immediately; notified the local health department, along with the KFC COVID response team; and followed all KFC and health department protocols to thoroughly clean and sanitize the restaurant. The restaurant was cleared to reopen by the local health department.

As noted by the CDC: The risk of getting COVID-19 from handling and consuming food from restaurants and takeout or drive-thru meals is thought to be very low. Currently, there is no evidence that food is associated with spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

However, the safety and health of our employees and customers is our highest priority and we have put in place a number of protocols to protect our employees and our customers. You can access the list of actions at kfc.com.coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.