Lexington man tests positive for COVID-19 in March, again in July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelvin Hernandez is one of the thousands of Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19.

"We never think that it's going to happen to us," Hernandez said. "We don't think that it's real until it is real."

In March, it was his own positive test result that made it real for him.

"I felt like I was in a car accident, it was just really intense pain and aches in my bones and muscles," Hernandez said. "I felt like I was preparing for what I thought was going to be my death, I didn't know anybody who had ever had it, nobody really understood it, and I didn't know what to expect."

Hernandez quarantined at home feeling sick for nearly a month before he started to recover.

Once he was well, he said he used his experience to educate others, reaching out to Lexington's Hispanic community especially, to help those who needed to get tested and deliver food to those who were already self-isolating.

In the midst of that work, Hernandez started noticing some familiar symptoms.

"I started feeling really tired and just kind of achy," Hernandez said. "Even then, I was like, 'okay I've already had it, I'm not going to get it again, it's not a big deal'."

But in July, he became one of very few who tested positive again.

"This is incredibly rare," ER Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said. "It's something that's not to be expected as the normal course with COVID-19, but at this point, we don't know how long any type of immunity does last for COVID-19."

Hernandez said the second time, he only felt sick for about two weeks but his breathing problems were worse.

While it's been several months since his first diagnosis, there are still just as many questions the second time around.

“I don’t think there’s enough to understand whether they’re both COVID-19, whether there’s something else that may be involved, whether it’s a reactivation of the same virus just coming back around again or whatever it may be,” Stanton said. “I think there are still a lot of questions, more questions than answers, with these case reports of people getting this a second time.”

