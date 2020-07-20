Advertisement

Leslie County adds nearly 100 acres to county property

Multiple plans in the works for property
Leslie Land
Leslie Land(WYMT)
By Will Puckett
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Recently the Leslie County fiscal court purchased nearly 100 acres of land.

The spot is situated on reclaimed mine land in the county off of old Kentucky 80.

”I’m really excited about it and like I said, I don’t think you could find a better location for all we’re wanting to squeeze into it,” said County Judge Executive William Lewis.

The plot of land is accessible from almost anywhere in the county.

”I wanted to kind of take the county in a different direction and try and do something, and I knew it would take a property like this and some ideas, and you know this location and everything seems to just be falling into place and it just couldn’t be any better for what we envision doing,” said Lewis.

The property is between 75 and 100 acres. The county spent nearly $60,000 to buy it, and then clean up the area to prepare it for the plans they have.

”This is the kind of property and land that I envisioned when I ran for Judge,” said Lewis. ”To look at it now, and look at it when we bought it, we made some big improvements on it with very little money, very little cost.”

Lewis hopes to move the Osborne Brothers Festival up there by its return to in-person meeting in 2021.

”Early on were looking at moving the festival up here, you know getting the place to where we can have the Osborne Brothers Festival, country music, bluegrass, and gospel and hold different kinds of concerts up here, and maybe hold more than one festival up here. Were also looking at building an RV park up here a couple of hundred spots or so,” said Lewis.

In addition, he hopes to add ball fields, and miles of trail in order to build a tax base that Eastern Kentucky needs.

“It could probably be the answer to most of its financial problems in the future. We don’t rely much on coal anymore, none of the counties in eastern Kentucky do, and it keeps going down down, the severance money. I think we can create some jobs plus bring in a lot of revenue for our little county,” said Lewis.

Lewis says there are already plans in the work to apply for grants to cover some of the costs. Lewis also said there may be room in the budget for it as well.

