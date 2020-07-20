Advertisement

Keanu Reeves making debut as comic book writer

Keanu Reeves is co-writing a 12-issue comic book series called “BRZRKR.” The first issue comes out in October.
Keanu Reeves is co-writing a 12-issue comic book series called “BRZRKR.” The first issue comes out in October.(Source: Boom! Studios/CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keanu Reeves is an actor, musician and film producer. Now he’s venturing into a new artistic world: comic books.

He’s teamed up with Matt Kindt, a New York Times bestselling graphic novelist, to co-write a 12-issue comic book series.

It’s called “Berzerker,” but spelled “BRZRKR.” It’s about a violent demigod who’s been wandering the Earth, searching for answers about his existence.

Reeves says he’s loved comics since he was a kid, and they’ve been a significant influence on him artistically.

He says the project is a “dream come true.”

The first issue comes out in print and digital on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

News

UK grad Lyndsey Gough going home after long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and a sports reporter and anchor at our sister station WTOC in Savannah, Ga., was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National

Dog makes 57-mile journey to old home

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
A dog found its way to her family's old home, one they haven't lived in for nearly two years.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National Politics

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

State

Two arrested in Leslie County on drug charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
The officer stopped them for a traffic violation and found marijuana and cocaine in the truck.

News

Local infectious disease doctor talks about spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 979 new cases.