Hillbilly Christmas in July ride benefits Shriners Children’s Hospital

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 15th annual Hillbilly Christmas in July ride kicked off on Sunday.

“I think we’ve done good. This little group, the community, we couldn’t do it without them, without the support of our community. We couldn’t do this. Everybody is just great,” said Hillbilly Christmas in July Chairman, Jimmy Kinney.

“Just think about it, it’s going to be 91 degrees on a Sunday, with pretty weather and you get to go on your motorcycle after being in the house after four or five months. It’s a good day for everyone. Maybe we can smile some,” added Kinney.

The ride traveled more than 200 bikers, traveling more than 100 miles across Eastern Kentucky. The proceeds from the ride benefited the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Lexington.

“If you take the surrounding counties Pike, Johnson, Floyd, and Knott you’re looking at over 1100 active patients in Lexington Shriners hospital, so this is a good cause for us and were going to continue to do this from now on,” said Kinney.

