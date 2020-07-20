Highway map traces Kentucky’s music culture

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s latest official highway map is now available, and it includes specific routes highlighting the state’s music culture.

State transportation officials say the highway map has been a navigation aid for motorists since first published by the Transportation Cabinet in 1929.

They say it has evolved over the years to include information about what Kentucky has to offer in recreation, food, adventure, history and the arts.

The new map says that “Kentucky’s musical journey travels many roads.” That rich music culture is traceable along specific routes in Kentucky.

