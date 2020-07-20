Former UK tight end CJ Conrad returns to Lexington as graduate assistant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and spending last season on their practice squad, former UK tight end CJ Conrad will return to UK as a graduate assistant, according to reports. Conrad will be an off-the-field graduate assistant and pursue a master’s degree in sports leadership.

Conrad had a stellar career in Lexington with 80 catches, 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns in 49 career games. His 12 touchdown receptions are the second-most in program history behind James Whalen, who had 13.

The former Wildcat was also named the winner of the 2018 Pop Warner National College Football Award, which “recognizes a college graduating senior who has made a difference on the field, in the classroom and in his community, and serves as a role model to Pop Warner’s young student-athletes.” In addition, Conrad earned the 2018 SEC Community Service Team and was nominated for the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and the Wuerffel Trophy. He started “Tuesdays with CJ” in his time at Kentucky, visiting patients and their families at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

