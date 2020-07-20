Cases of COVID-19 surpass 5,000 in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia has surpassed 5,000.

State health officials say in total, 5,042 cases have been reported.

The death toll remains at 100.

As of Sunday evening, there have been 230,864 tests conducted.

Below is a breakdown of cases per county.

(Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (548/19), Boone (61/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (222/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (78/0), Hampshire (50/0), Hancock (57/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (138/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (268/5), Kanawha (520/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (45/0), Marion (134/3), Marshall (82/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (53/2), Monongalia (733/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (177/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/23), Putnam (111/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (149/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (198/9), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.