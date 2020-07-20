Advertisement

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Laurel County crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Interstate 75 is back open after an overnight crash in Laurel County.

According to state police, a motorcycle crashed just after midnight near the 43-mile marker.

The driver was flown to a hospital. We’re still waiting for an update on their condition, along with a cause for the crash.

Northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for a few hours while crews worked the scene.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UK grad Lyndsey Gough going home after long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and a sports reporter and anchor at our sister station WTOC in Savannah, Ga., was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Two arrested in Leslie County on drug charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
The officer stopped them for a traffic violation and found marijuana and cocaine in the truck.

News

Local infectious disease doctor talks about spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 979 new cases.

Forecast

Showers and storms stick around, hot temperatures continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front will move in and hang out for a few days providing us with some showers and storms.

Latest News

News

Somerset company hosting drive-thru job fair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Resource MFG in Somerset, Kentucky is hosting a drive-thru job fair Monday from 1 pm to 6 pm.

State

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks at event in Richmond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday morning, Amy McGrath spoke to members of the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club.

Regional

Southwest Virginia clinic temporarily closes two locations due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Stone Mountain Health Services has clinics in Lee, Wise, Buchanan and Dickenson counties.

Forecast

Hot and humid conditions continue, strong storms possible this afternoon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’re starting the new week much like we left the old one. There may be some brief relief in store for us in a couple of days, if you can call it that.

State

WATCH | Lexington man tests positive for COVID-19 in March, again in July

Updated: 14 hours ago
"We never think that it's going to happen to us," Hernandez said. "We don't think that it's real until it is real."