Appalachian Challenge Academy welcomes 70 new cadets, safety precautions in place

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Challenge Academy welcomed class 17 on Sunday at the Harlan Center.

“We’ve made a vast list of modifications to our program to fit the new normal and still have our program integrity,” said Assistant Director Colby French.

During intake on Sunday, all cadets and staff members were tested for COVID-19 with a rapid test.

“We conducted our normal intake procedure which is the intake with the new cadets and their families but obviously it had a very COVID-19 related atmosphere,” added French.

Out of the 116 people tested, each test was negative for COVID-19.

“Our staff has made great sacrifices over the last six weeks just to keep themselves protected, we gave up vacations, people gave up travel time, we’ve had people sacrifice even seeing their own families,” said French.

Those sacrifices were made to ensure the safety of each cadet.

“Sunday was long, sitting in a chair reading the Gold Book after that it was going pretty smooth,” said Cadet Jarred Bugg.

Bugg was tested for COVID-19 along with everyone else.

“Kind of made your nose run, cry a little bit but other than that it was fine,” added Bugg.

The academy puts safety as a top priority to keep the cadets and staff safe.

“Bringing in 70 new individuals that come from 70 different regions, 70 different families and we had to mitigate that risk,” said French.

Social distancing is practiced throughout the building.

“We have moved our living arrangements around how kids are bunked, how they’re sleeping at night, we kind of spread that out,” added French.

