Woman found dead in Jackson County, husband taken into custody

KSP Post 7 Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and discovered Peggy Vanwinkle, 52 years old of McKee, KY dead.
Farris Vanwinkle
Farris Vanwinkle(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release from Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Jackson County 911, just before 3:00 am Sunday morning, after human remains were discovered at a residence on Hwy 2004 in Jackson County.

KSP Post 7 Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and discovered Peggy Vanwinkle, 52 years old of McKee, KY dead.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner, and her remains have been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

The release states the initial investigation indicates the victim and her husband, Farris Vanwinkle, 59 years old of McKee, KY had been involved in a dispute, when Farris retrieved a firearm and fatally shot his wife.

As a result, Farris Vanwinkle was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Detention Center. He has been charged with Murder, Abuse of Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

