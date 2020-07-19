Advertisement

Steamy Sunday, heat indices over 100

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday for Mingo, Logan, and Wayne County, West Virginia and Boyd and Lawrence County, Kentucky.

Today and Tonight

This morning we will see some patchy fog in some areas. Once that lifts we will see clear and sunny conditions the rest of the morning. Temperatures are already starting out warm and in the low 70s, and temperatures will only skyrocket as we go throughout the day. By noon temperatures will already be steamy and in the mid-80s, but the heat index will have us feeling like we are in the mid-90s.

This afternoon, highs will get into the low 90s, with heat index values expected to get as high as 105 degrees. You’ll definitely want to stay indoors if at all possible. If going outside, water and light breathable clothing are a must. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also pop-up this afternoon, hopefully cooling us off. Models are showing the storms sticking around the southeast border of our region, so not all of us will see the rain.

Tonight, we see clear skies which will allow a lot of that heat to escape back into the atmosphere; however, overnight lows do not look to fall past the low 70s once again. A stray drizzle is possible, but we will mostly be on that drier side.

Extended Forecast

That typical summertime pattern sticks around into the new work week. We will see that familiar mix of sun and clouds along with daily rain chances in the heat of the day. A weak cold front looks to move into our region Monday, so by Wednesday, we should finally see those temperatures drop out of the 90s and into the upper 80s.

