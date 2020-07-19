Sheriff: Deadly bike crash in Laurel County

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says that a single-vehicle crash occurred Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. on Winding Blade Road in East Bernstadt.

They say a man was traveling in the area when the bike hit a curve and ran off the roadway before hitting a tree.

The cyclist, 53-year-old Scottie Bowling, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in London where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The London Laurel Rescue Squad, Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office all assisted at the scene.

