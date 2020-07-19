Advertisement

Players plead with NFL to address health, safety concerns

(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
(AP) - NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players’ union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing.

Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday and rookies for other teams are due on Tuesday.

Players for all teams are scheduled to report by July 28. Many prominent players, including Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, expressed their thoughts in a social media blitz Sunday.

<blockquote class=“twitter-tweet”><p lang=“en” dir=“ltr”>The <a href=“https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@NFL</a> has disregarded the recommendations of their OWN health &amp; safety committees. We have continued asking questions and have YET to receive any definitive answers. <a href=“https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeWantToPlay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WeWantToPlay</a> but we also want to keep our families safe.</p>&mdash; Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) <a href=“https://twitter.com/rcobb18/status/1284900379042492416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

